Community Watch offers extra level of security for Villagers in need

Villagers can sign up for Community Watch’s Adult Watch program for an extra level of security.

When registering for this free program, residents can request to receive a call at a designated time of day and sometimes more than once per day. The frequency of calls is determined by the resident requesting the phone calls. Some residents request to be called every day. While some residents request a call on Mondays, Wednesdays and Fridays. On average, 107 calls are made daily. In 2021, an average of 107 calls were made each day and over 40,000 calls were made throughout the year as part of the Adult Watch Program.

When making Adult Watch phone calls, Community Watch follows specific protocol. If the resident answers on the first call, staff has a conversation with the resident for a few minutes. If residents do not answer, multiple calls are made. Other protocols may include contacting Community Watch Dispatch and local law enforcement.

Calling residents regularly allows Community Watch staff to get to know the residents they speak to on a regular basis. Residents have provided amazing gratitude and feedback in utilizing this free service.

If you have any questions or need additional information, contact the District Customer Service Center at (352) 753-4508 or by email at [email protected].