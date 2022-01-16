63.9 F
The Villages
Sunday, January 16, 2022
Signing for deaf and hard-of-hearing to be offered at dementia workshop

By Staff Report

The Lady Lake Library and Coping with Dementia LLC have announced that signing for deaf and hard-of-hearing attendees will be provided at a free ABC of Dementia workshop on Jan. 31. The workshop is two-hours in length and will be offered from 10 a.m. to noon in room 204 at 225 W. Guava Street in Lady Lake.   

“Our ABC of Dementia workshop explains Alzheimer’s and other forms of dementia in plain language, suggests techniques for becoming a better and less-stressed care partner, and provides useful resources to families living with dementia,” said Coping with Dementia President and workshop presenter Debbie Selsavage. 

“We are so excited to expand our educational service by providing signing for the deaf and hard-of-hearing. While our workshop is designed primarily for care partners and family members of a loved one living with dementia, anyone is welcome, including persons experiencing dementia,” she said.

The workshop is free, but reservations are encouraged. For more information or to reserve seats, call (352) 422-3663 or e-mail [email protected]

