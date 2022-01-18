60.4 F
Tuesday, January 18, 2022
Diner jailed after alleged intoxicated attack at local Mexican restaurant

By Meta Minton
Osmin Isaac Ramirez-Chilel

A diner was jailed after an alleged intoxicated attack at a local Mexican restaurant.

Wildwood police were called Saturday night to Los Magueyes Mexican Restaurant at 344 Shopping Center Drive after 31-year-old Osmin Isaac Ramirez-Chilel of Wildwood allegedly threatened another man at the bar. The other man attempted to de-escalate the situation, but Ramirez-Chilel struck him on the right side of the face, according to an arrest report.

Officers used an interpreter to try to communicate with the native of Guatemala, however, his “level of aggression progressively worsened,” the report said. He ultimately threatened police.

He was arrested on a charge of disorderly intoxication and booked at the Sumter County Detention Center. He was released after posting $500 bond.

