‘Our favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South’ was known for his strong opinions

Joseph Kibitlewski, fondly known as Villages-News.com’s “favorite PhD from Spruce Creek South,” will be remembered in a memorial service next week at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home.

Kibitlewski was well known to readers of Villages-News.com, thanks to his many, strongly opinionated Letters to the Editor.

He died this past Saturday at age 82. He was born June 23, 1939 in Jersey City, N.J. You can read his entire obituary at this link.

A memorial gathering will be held from 2 to 3 p.m. with a 3:30 p.m. service on Tuesday, Jan. 25, at Hiers-Baxley Funeral Home in The Villages.

In his later years, Kibitlewski was a prolific letter writer to Villages-News.com, often stirring vociferous debate with his chosen topics.

His final letter was published Jan. 8 – one week prior to his death.

“We are, Americans all, and we should rejoice in that knowledge and not condemn those who differ with their political choices,” Kibitlewski wrote in that letter.

In addition to family, he leaves behind Quinn, an Old English Sheepdog. This past holiday season, he shared a photograph of Quinn with Villages-News.com readers.

“If I am watching TV in my recliner she often will get on my lap and watch the TV with me as well,” Kibitlewski said.