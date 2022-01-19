Marco’s Pizza opens new restaurant location in Lady Lake

Marco’s Pizza has opened its newest location in Lady Lake.

The pizzeria is located at 13721 N. U.S. Hwy. 441

The Marco’s Pizza location is owned and operated by business partners Pete Hiles and Roger Mellen. Hiles has worked in the pizza business for over 30 years and currently owns two stores in the greater Orlando area. Mellen is a former chef and worked in food sales prior to opening a Marco’s Pizza store in Poinciana with his wife Julia last year.

The business partners opened their first store together last year at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood. Lady Lake is home to their second store of seven locations, they hope to open together in the greater Villages area.

“On top of the authentic taste of Marco’s Pizza that offers a fresh, delicious product every time, we also are looking forward to establishing ourselves in the community.” said Hiles. “We are looking forward to developing longstanding relationships with our employees, and are blessed with the chance to provide great career opportunities to our Lady Lake neighbors.”