72.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, January 19, 2022
type here...

Marco’s Pizza opens new restaurant location in Lady Lake

By Staff Report

Marco’s Pizza has opened its newest location in Lady Lake.

The pizzeria is located at 13721 N. U.S. Hwy. 441 

The Marco’s Pizza location is owned and operated by business partners Pete Hiles and Roger Mellen. Hiles has worked in the pizza business for over 30 years and currently owns two stores in the greater Orlando area. Mellen is a former chef and worked in food sales prior to opening a Marco’s Pizza store in Poinciana with his wife Julia last year.

Marcos Pizza has opened in Lady Lake
Marco’s Pizza has opened in Lady Lake.

The business partners opened their first store together last year at Trailwinds Village in Wildwood. Lady Lake is home to their second store of seven locations, they hope to open together in the greater Villages area.

“On top of the authentic taste of Marco’s Pizza that offers a fresh, delicious product every time, we also are looking forward to establishing ourselves in the community.” said Hiles. “We are looking forward to developing longstanding relationships with our employees, and are blessed with the chance to provide great career opportunities to our Lady Lake neighbors.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Setting the record straight on snowbirds vs. renters

A Village of Belle Aire resident, responding to a previous Letter to the Editor, attempts to clarify the difference between snowbirds and renters.

Snowbird, snowflake or frog?

A Village of Summerhill man offers a theory about status here in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Iowa voter turns on Trump

A Village of El Cortez resident has the story of an Iowa voter who has turned on former President Trump. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Renters vs. homeowners in The Villages

A renter in The Villages has a question about the distinction between homeowners and renters.

Officials need to take a drive on the multi-modal paths

A Village of Calumet Grove resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is urging officials in The Villages to take a drive at night on the multi-modal paths.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos