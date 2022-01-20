Last week, I and several of my Republican colleagues wrote to Department of Agriculture Secretary Tom Vilsack regarding the Administration’s plan to increase competition in the meat and poultry supply chain.

It is essential that a long-term solution is developed to afford small and independent meat and poultry processors the flexibility they need to operate their businesses after the administration’s grant funding is no longer available. One suggestion we pose in our letter is to hire more meat inspectors so smaller producers can receive the inspections needed to operate efficiently.

Our nation’s policies should preserve our heritage of the American family farm and distributor, entrepreneurial passion, and strong work ethic for generations to come. Our meat producers are a crucial part of our community and provide us with the food needed for our counties to succeed and grow. I will continue to work hard to ensure that federal regulations do not have a negative impact on day-to-day business.

Congressman Daniel Webster represents The Villages in the U.S. House of Representatives.