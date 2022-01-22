Guns and drugs found in ditched vehicle as helicopter and K-9s hunt down suspects

Three Wildwood men and a 16-year-old were apprehended after a pursuit that included a helicopter and K-9s.

Florida Highway Patrol troopers at 2:19 p.m. Friday observed a reckless vehicle traveling southbound on Interstate 75 in Sumter County and attempted to overtake the vehicle.

The vehicle exited the interstate at County Road-476B and fled. After traveling north to County 476 and east to County Road 629, the vehicle turned north onto County Road 629, ran off of the roadway in a left hand curve where the roadway name changes to SW 73rd Terrace and struck a tree. The four occupants of the vehicle fled on foot.

Troopers soon found the abandoned vehicle which contained three handguns, two of which were stolen and 101 grams of marijuana, including 10.6 grams of wax.

Assisted by members of the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office, air assets and K-9s were deployed with three men and one juvenile located after an extensive search.

The driver, 18-year-old Traveon Jaquaad Samuels of Wildwood, was charged with reckless driving, reckless driving with property damage, leaving the scene of a crash, aggravated fleeing, possession of marijuana over 20 grams, resisting without violence, possession of a concealed weapon, driving while license suspended and possession with intent to distribute.

The right front passenger, a 16-year-old Ocala male, was charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession of a handgun by a minor, possession of a concealed weapon, and possession with intent to distribute.

The left rear passenger, 22-year-old Gery Angelo Labon of Wildwood was charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession with intent to distribute, and warrants issued from Sumter County for possession of a controlled substance and possession of a stolen vehicle. Labon was arrested last year after cell phone data connected him to a car which had been stolen on Halloween in The Villages.

The right rear passenger, 19-year-old Qahiem Talik Williams of Wildwood was charged with resisting arrest without violence, possession of a concealed weapon and possession with intent to distribute.