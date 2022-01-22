‘Very talkative’ Summerfield woman arrested on drunk driving charge

A 22-year-old Summerfield woman who was “very talkative” was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence after she drifted out of her lane while crossing a bridge in Tavares.

Kimber Clarke was driving a tan Ford SUV at 2:07 a.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 441 and crossing the Dead River Bridge when a Tavares police officer noticed the infraction.

During a traffic stop, Clarke was “very talkative” but “had a thick tongue with slurred speech,” according to the arrest report. Her eyes were bloodshot and glassy. During field sobriety exercises, she showed “many indications of impairment.” She provided breath samples that measured .170 and .166 blood alcohol content.

She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence. She was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond.