United States has no business taking on the Russians over Ukraine

To the Editor:

While relaxing this afternoon on my couch, I hear news that our government has sent aid to Ukraine to protect their borders from a Russian invasion. My first thoughts are, “What about our borders?” But that is another discussion!

Our government is considering sending our troops to Ukraine!

There are so many serious reasons why we should not do this. First of all, Ukraine is not a member of NATO. Why? They are so corrupt that NATO does not want them. Do we want to anger Russia about this? They are sure to reach out to China to be on their side. Then what do we have? That would make Russia with China against the U.S. Not a good situation for us! We could defeat one but it would be devastating to have both countries against us!

I do not want any more of our young people to go to war unless it is truly necessary. It does not make sense for the U.S. to be a part of this conflict.

Yvonne Orloff

Village of Bonnybrook