Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Dollar General in Lady Lake cited for ‘serious threat to public safety’

By Meta Minton

The Dollar General store in Lady Lake is facing fines for a “serious threat to public safety.”

The store, located at 312 U.S. Hwy. 27/441, was the subject of a public hearing Tuesday morning in front of a special magistrate at Lady Lake Town Hall.

Lady Lake Code Enforcement Officer Lori Crain provided numerous photographs during the hearing detailing the fire code violations. One of the photos cleared showed a fan and boxes blocking an emergency exit.

A code enforcement officer shot this photo of a blocked emergency exit at Dollar General in Lady Lake.

“These violations are a serious threat to pubic safety,” Crain told Special Magistrate Joshua Bills.

The case is considered a repeat violation and the Dollar General store already owes $620 in delinquent fines to the Town of Lady Lake.

Dollar General was warned it could face more fines if the code violations are not corrected. Crain said the business could be padlocked by the town if the store is not brought into compliance.

