James H. Grindrod Jr.

Jim was born in Elizabeth, NJ on July 20, 1957. He grew up in Orlando, FL after his family moved to Florida in 1959. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, FL . in 1975. Jim was a Salesman by trade, Herb Store Owner and spent several years traveling across country working the Renaissance Festivals selling his scented sea salts and homemade soaps. He was an avid reader especially of Science Fiction & Fantasy books. He loved to laugh and tell stories. He even wrote a couple of unpublished stories of his own. Jim loved watching TV especially movies and was a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also loved to fish, often spending weekends on the pier fishing all night. Jim loved to cook and make candy especially chocolate candies. He was a free spirit and lived his life the same way.