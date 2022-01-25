47.9 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
type here...

James H. Grindrod Jr.

By Staff Report
James H. Grindrod Jr.
James H. Grindrod Jr.

Jim was born in Elizabeth, NJ on July 20, 1957. He grew up in Orlando, FL after his family moved to Florida in 1959. He graduated from Oak Ridge High School in Orlando, FL . in 1975. Jim was a Salesman by trade, Herb Store Owner and spent several years traveling across country working the Renaissance Festivals selling his scented sea salts and homemade soaps. He was an avid reader especially of Science Fiction & Fantasy books. He loved to laugh and tell stories. He even wrote a couple of unpublished stories of his own. Jim loved watching TV especially movies and was a lifelong fan of the Tampa Bay Buccaneers. He also loved to fish, often spending weekends on the pier fishing all night. Jim loved to cook and make candy especially chocolate candies. He was a free spirit and lived his life the same way.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

League of Women Voters’ Letter to the Editor is spot on

A Village of Pennecamp resident believes that a Letter to the Editor from a local leader of the League of Women Voters is spot on.

The death of local government

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Fenney resident mourns the death of local government.

Spanish Springs needs better restaurants

A Jasper Villas resident contends that Spanish Springs is suffering and it needs better restaurants. Read her Letter to the Editor.

LWV responds to editorial in The Villages Daily Sun

An official with the League of Women Voters responds to Sunday’s editorial in The Villages Daily Sun alleging a measure placed on the 2022 ballot will limit voting rights. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Harold Schwartz would find it unacceptable

A Del Webb Spruce Creek resident who has supported shops and restaurants in The Villages for 22 years, says founder Harold Schwartz would find shuttering the Rialto Theater “unacceptable.” Read his Letter to the Editor.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos