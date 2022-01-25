The Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor an afternoon tea party next month at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 and will feature Leigh Ann Brown who will present “Portrait of a Bride.” Her presentation will feature 18-20 actual bridal gowns worn by women from the Civil War period through the 1950s.
A biography of each bride will demonstrate the changing times and status of women during those hundred years. Tickets are $40 and include coffee, tea and desserts. There will also be a cash bar, silent auction and a 50-50 drawing. Proceeds go to the many community projects sponsored by Puc Puggy throughout the year. For more information contact [email protected] or [email protected].
Puc Puggy Chapter will learn about wedding dresses at afternoon tea
