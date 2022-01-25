50.3 F
The Villages
Tuesday, January 25, 2022
Puc Puggy Chapter will learn about wedding dresses at afternoon tea

By Staff Report

The Puc Puggy Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution will sponsor an afternoon tea party next month at the Eisenhower Recreation Center.
The event will be from 1 to 4 p.m. Feb. 20 and will feature Leigh Ann Brown who will present “Portrait of a Bride.” Her presentation will feature 18-20 actual bridal gowns worn by women from the Civil War period through the 1950s.
A biography of each bride will demonstrate the changing times and status of women during those hundred years. Tickets are $40 and include coffee, tea and desserts. There will also be a cash bar, silent auction and a 50-50 drawing. Proceeds go to the many community projects sponsored by Puc Puggy throughout the year. For more information contact [email protected] or [email protected].

