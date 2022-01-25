Sheri Lynch

Sheri Leda Lynch, age 61, of Wildwood, FL passed away on January 12, 2022, at her residence. Sheri was born on September 17, 1960 in Paterson, NJ. She was the daughter of Ceceile Lynch. Sheri graduated from Cranston High School East and worked in the retail/management industry.

She enjoyed family and traveling. Her family and friends will always remember her as the most giving and most sharing person with a great smile.

She is survived by her siblings Roseann Snyder, John Benchsky, Star Ciccio, and Fawn Cundy and her lifelong partner Donna Perkins. She was the sister of the late Thomas Lynch, Robert Lynch and Glen Lynch. Also survived by many nieces, nephews and great nieces and nephews.

A Celebration of Life is scheduled for Sunday, February 13, from 12 noon to 2 pm at the SeaBreeze Recreation Center, 2384 Buena Vista Blvd., The Villages, FL 32162. Please RSVP to [email protected] by February 6, 2022. In lieu of Flowers, donations can be sent to Lake Deaton United Methodist Church c/o Celebrate Recovery at 6500 Wesleyan Way, Wildwood, FL 34785.