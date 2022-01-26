Liberals think they’re smarter

To the Editor:

Our elites are left-leaning, and corporate America, Big Tech, government and academia are left-dominated. Formal education and higher IQ currently correlate with liberal outlook. And seeing this, the libs crow, while confusing correlation with causality, and prate about the lesser “intelligence” and “education” of deplorables. They stupidly conclude that liberalism is true because most “smart” people are liberals, then trumpet their own political correctness and moral superiority. Truth is: liberals misunderstand everything they see, because as faithless, “rationalistic” skeptics of true religion, they are oblivious to those first and final causes that frame all existence, render intermediate causes intelligible, and enable only true, conservative Christians to take every thought captive (2 Corinthians 10:5).

As Calhoun said, life is a struggle against evil. And our sovereign God, to heighten this struggle to test his elect, often arrays the opposing sides in rough parity. History being His Providence, the Triune pits most of the “smart” but lost folk (John 7: 48) against less “educated” believers (Mark 12: 37) led by a small cadre of uncorrupted and truly educated and intelligent folk (James 4:6; 1 Cor. 1:26), including sometimes that great rarity, the true philosopher or watchman (Ezek. 33).

Fallen and unregenerate human nature, given common grace gifts like brains and opportunity, tends to pride and self-exaltation. Only the elect few, when given saving and sanctifying grace superadded to such gifts, can resist pride and Satan, to remain humble and true. As Oakeshott said, the only cure for liberalism, which seeks to rationalize sin, is spiritual regeneration. This explains too the continuing unpopularity of the illiberal Christian South in a fallen world, and the superior wisdom and nobility of her heroic underdog struggles in behalf of God and ordered liberty. So while most “smart” people now are liberals, the smartest people are conservative.

Winston McCuen

Landrum S.C.