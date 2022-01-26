Report offers recommendations for improvements at Sumter County animal shelter

A recent evaluation of the Sumter County animal shelter by a national animal welfare organization offers a blueprint for improving shelter operations, reducing its population and preserving its no-kill status.

A report analyzing flaws and offering recommendations by Best Friends Animal Society was presented Tuesday night to commissioners.

At a workshop meeting next month, commissioners are expected to revisit the year-old no-kill shelter status. At this week’s meeting, they rejected a $550,000 design contract to build a $4.2-million welcome and adoption center.

Members of the Best Friends municipal and shelter support team visited the Sumter County shelter on Dec. 7-9.

The report praised animal shelter staff for their commitment and ability to work together.

But it also found some of the shelter’s practices outdated and recommended ways to streamline operations through marketing, community engagement and use of foster and volunteer programs.

“We believe that Sumter County Animal Services has the potential to become a lifesaving resource to the community in a relatively short time,” the report concluded. “To do this, the recommendations in this assessment need to be strategically incorporated into the agency’s daily operations.”

Shelter overcrowding can be reduced through a safety net program in which staff works more closely with pet owners. They can identify why an animal is being surrendered and offer resources such as pet food, supplies or assistance with behavioral problems. They also can provide information about area rescue groups that provide alternatives to the shelter.

Animal services staff can retrain the community to help dogs or cats find their way home instead of bringing them immediately to the shelter, according to the report. Using social media, asking people if they know the animal or posting “lost dog” signs are ways to help return an animal to its home.

The Best Friends report also found the shelter’s adoption process cumbersome.

“The adoption process used by Sumter County Animal Services is very impersonal and the adoption policies are based on outdated practices,” the report stated.

Instead of first being asked to fill out forms, a conversational approach with a quick survey would be more effective. About 10 to 15 adoption applications are received each day, but staff does not follow up on all of them.

“We witnessed multiple occasions where staff barely interacted with the people who were adopting,” the report stated.

Best Friends also suggested that intake and adoption should not be done at the same time and weekend and evening adoption hours should be available.

Marketing also could be a key to reduce overcrowding. The report suggested using an animal shelter Facebook page and “Pet of the Week” spots on local media to highlight animals for adoption. Video footage of longer-stay animals and profile updates to make them seem new could aid adoption.

Best Friends also recommended volunteer and foster programs to assist staff and reduce the population.

“A well-run volunteer program will provide the shelter with an immense amount of help to support the staff and animals, and a well-run foster program will increase capacity, improve the overall health of the animals and serve specific populations,” the report stated.

The shelter should work with other rescue organizations to develop a countywide coalition for animal welfare, the report suggested.

Best Friends also offered specific recommendations for operations and staff development.

They included replacing the disinfectant Virkon S, used for farm animals, with Rescue, a hydrogen peroxide product; using towels or cardboard to provide cats with places to hide to reduce stress; and upgrading animal enrichment through play groups, walks or runs.

The assessment also suggested staff training in areas such as safety net programs, intake diversion, customer service and behavior modification. An animal care supervisor is needed along with a supervisor of volunteer and foster programs.

Best Friends Animal Society is working to end the killing of dogs and cats in the nation’s animal shelters by 2025. Founded in 1984, the organization is a pioneer in the no-kill movement and has reduced the numbers of animals killed in shelters from an estimated 17 million a year to about 350,000.