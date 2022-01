A Lady Lake woman was arrested after allegedly using a knife to cut her man friend’s phone charger.

Kimberly Kaye Gainey, 43, was arrested on a charge of battery at about 1 a.m. Wednesday by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

She used a knife to cut the phone charger of a man friend, according to the arrest report. The two had been arguing. She followed up by spitting on his face.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center where she was initially held without bond.