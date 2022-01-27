56.7 F
The Villages
Thursday, January 27, 2022
Biden decision forces closure of monoclonal treatment center in The Villages

By Staff Report

Gov. Ron DeSantis is furious with the Biden Administration’s ban on monoclonal treatment centers like the one in The Villages.

A monoclonal treatment center had been operating in a section of the Barnstorm Theater at Brownwood Paddock Square. Several Villagers who have sought treatment there after being infected with COVID-19 have described the remarkable turnaround they experienced within 24 to 48 hours of the procedure.

The Food and Drug Administration on Monday revoked the emergency use authorization for the Eli Lilly and Regeneron monoclonal treatments. As a result, the appointments were canceled for more than 2,000 Floridians waiting to receive monoclonal antibodies.

A monoclonal anti-body treatment center was set up in August at the Barnstorm Theater in The Villages.

“This decision was made without clinical data and without any advance warning to states and medical providers, leaving sick Floridians scrambling to find an alternative treatment,” said DeSantis.

Governor Ron DeSantis in August announced the opening of a new Monoclonal Anti-body Treatment Facility in The Villages.

The governor was in The Villages last year to announce the opening of the treatment facility at Brownwood. Those with appointments here were reportedly stunned by the decision.

“Thousands of Floridians, who were already in the system and waiting to get treatment, woke up to an email saying that these treatments were now prohibited. It is fundamentally wrong and not the way we should treat people in this country,” DeSantis said.

He added that doctors should be able to administer the treatment and patients should access it.

“They can make their own decisions from there,” the governor said.

