Villager to let jury decide stalking case rooted in political argument

A Villager will let a jury decide a case in which he is charged with stalking a female resident over a political argument.

Ed McGinty, 73, of the Village of Hadley is scheduled to face a jury next month in Sumter County Court. The trial is set to begin Feb. 7 with a pretrial conference set for Feb. 3.

McGinty, a vehement anti-Trumper, is well known in The Villages for large signs posted around his golf cart in high-visibility areas in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

McGinty was arrested on a stalking charge Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the woman’s house. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He reportedly called her a “fat slob.”

McGinty was arrested on Oct. 26 after returning to the Hadley pool and violating a court order by parking his golf cart too close to the woman’s golf cart which was adorned with a red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and Donald Trump propaganda. McGinty’s golf cart had a sign which read “Michelle Obama 2024.”