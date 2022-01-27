61.8 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, January 27, 2022
type here...

Villager to let jury decide stalking case rooted in political argument

By Meta Minton

A Villager will let a jury decide a case in which he is charged with stalking a female resident over a political argument.

Ed McGinty, 73, of the Village of Hadley is scheduled to face a jury next month in Sumter County Court. The trial is set to begin Feb. 7 with a pretrial conference set for Feb. 3.

McGinty, a vehement anti-Trumper, is well known in The Villages for large signs posted around his golf cart in high-visibility areas in Florida’s Friendliest Hometown.

Villager Ed McGinty is known for his strong anti-Trump stance.

McGinty was arrested on a stalking charge Sept. 24 after reportedly showing up at the woman’s house. He had been banned from the Hadley pool the previous day after verbally assaulting the woman, who had been wearing a “Joe Biden Sucks” T-shirt. He reportedly called her a “fat slob.”

Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriffs deputy.
Villager Ed McGinty is led away from the Hadley swimming pool by a Sumter County sheriff’s deputy.

McGinty was arrested on Oct. 26 after returning to the Hadley pool and violating a court order by parking his golf cart too close to the woman’s golf cart which was adorned with a red, white and blue inflatable Uncle Sam and Donald Trump propaganda. McGinty’s golf cart had a sign which read “Michelle Obama 2024.”

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

A liberals really smarter?

The burning question this week appears to be whether liberals are smarter than conservatives. A Village of Santo Domingo resident weighs in with an opinion.

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19?

Has the government and media been telling some lies about COVID-19? A Village of Rio Grande resident has a theory.

Letter to the Editor was a study in misinformation

A Village of Mallory Square resident, in a Letter to the Editor, takes on previous letter writer and chastises his “misinformation.”

Sumter County commissioners’ criminal case

A Village of Palo Alto resident, in a Letter to the Editor, tries to the get to the bottom of the criminal case against two Sumter County commissioners.

Liberals think they’re smarter

In a Letter to the Editor, a reader from South Carolina contends that liberals think they are smarter than conservatives.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos