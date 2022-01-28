Villagers eagerly signing up for discounted memberships at new BJ’s Wholesale Club

Villagers are eagerly signing up for discounted memberships at the new BJ’s Wholesale Club under construction in Lady Lake.

The parking lot was full Friday at the BJ’s Membership Center which has opened at 13469 U.S. Hwy. 441 in Lady Lake. There were numerous golf carts, as well as automobiles, in the parking lot of the large white trailer where BJ’s memberships are being sold.

The surge comes on the heels of a direct mail piece sent this week to area residents. The mailer offered a heavily discounted $25 12-month membership to BJ’s Wholesale Club. The members usually costs $55.

Construction is moving fast at BJ’S Wholesale Club, which is located in the Sumter County portion of Lady Lake. The store is located at 13585 NE 86th Path in Lady Lake, next to the Lowe’s home improvement store. An opening day has not been announced.

The warehouse club chain is based in Westborough, Mass., operating on the east coast of the United States and the states of Ohio and Michigan.

There are more than 200 BJ’s Wholesale Clubs in the United States and the chain boasts six million members.