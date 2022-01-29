Contractor should be held liable for destruction of historic tree at 7-Eleven site in The Villages

To the Editor:

I can’t believe that the town voted to protect the historic oak tree at the old BP gas station and had no one there to watch the destruction of the tree. This seems to me to be willful violation of a local ruling. The contractor should be held liable to the full extent of the law and possibly banned from the Town of Lady Lake to do anymore work in the area.

I’ve done many jobs like this up north and when we had to protect a building, tree or any other ordered protecting of the area, we had an official at the site making sure that the order was enforced.

Hopefully in the future, the town will hold all parties fully liable. Including the general contractor and the franchise that hired them.

Jack Mellon

Village of De La Vista