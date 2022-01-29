Villager Sheldon Skurow remembered as key leader in Jewish community

Villager Sheldon Skurow is being remembered as a key leader in the Jewish community in The Villages and a founder member at Temple Shalom.

Skurow, 84, died Thursday at his home in The Villages.

He was the Spiritual Leader of Temple Shalom for 16 years.

“Sheldon Skurow was an important part of Temple Shalom history. He and his wife Eveleen were among the dedicated Temple Shalom founders 20 years ago,” said Temple Shalom President Dennis Roth, a resident of the Village of Dunedin.

“He was our spiritual leader for 16 years, responsible for leading our religious services and creating our choir. He helped grow our Temple and was an important part of our community outreach and the TriCounty Interfaith Community. He will be missed and may his memory be a blessing.”

Skurow was born on July 31, 1937, in Baltimore, Md., to Minnie and Morris Skurow. He attended Baltimore City Schools, and on Nov. 8, 1954, at age 17, he joined the U.S. Navy. For the next four years he served on two aircraft carriers out of Norfolk, Va., the USS Coral Sea, and the USS Randolph.

On June 16, 1957, he married his high school sweetheart, Eveleen Leventhal. They have resided in the Village of Santiago for the past 21 years.

Skurow spent most of his working years in sales. He and his brother Harold were owners of S&H Construction Company and in 1974 decided to move to a warmer climate and moved their families to Charlotte, N.C. In Charlotte they started Housecrafters, a siding and construction company. Skurow decided to move out on his own and began the Sheldon Skurow Siding and Window Company. In 2000, Sheldon and Eveleen retired and moved to The Villages.

Ironically, this was the beginning of his new career as spiritual leader to the newly formed New Jewish Congregation, which became Temple Shalom of Central Florida. It was going to be temporary until a rabbi could be found. Sixteen years later his “temporary” position finally ended and he was once again retired. During his tenure the congregation grew from 40 to more than 600 congregants. His beautiful singing voice and love of music created a warm, inviting atmosphere for services.

Skurow helped build the Jewish community in The Villages and an outreach to clergy of every religion and denomination in the area. His efforts resulted in the TriCounty Interfaith Peace Partners which evolved into the interfaith community serving much of Central Florida. There were joint services and holiday celebrations. Temple Shalom hosted many events over the years and continues the tradition today.

Sheldon is survived by his wife, Eveleen; daughters Cheryl (John) Street of Ft. Payne, Alabama; Caryn (Bob) Pache of Inverness, Florida; and son Lee (Shontel) of Lake Wylie, South Carolina; as well as grandchildren, Kevin (Kathryn) Reagin of Woodstock, Ga., Matthew (Danielle) Reagin of Woodstock, Georgia, Chelsea (Dalton) Snow of Charlotte, N.C. and great-grandchildren Paxton and Graham Reagin.

Services will be at 11 a.m. Monday, Jan. 31 at Temple Shalom, 13563 County Road 101, in Oxford. Burial will be at Hillcrest Memorial Gardens in Leesburg immediately following the service at the Temple with full military honors provided by the Navy Honor Guard.