Kenneth Latzer

The world is now a sadder place since the passing of Kenn Latzer on Thursday, December 30, 2021, at Cornerstone Hospice with his devoted wife, Jacquie, by his side. Anyone who met Kenn knew that he was a unique individual. With the enduring twinkle in his eye, quick sense of humor and concern for others, his engaging manner touched lives consistently throughout his life and right through to the very end. Kenn was born and raised in St. Paul Minnesota where he graduated from St. Paul Central in 1961. Married in 1966, Kenn and his former wife (Ellen) moved to Los Angeles and had two children. His sons often recall when Kenn dropped them off at school, that his code for be careful crossing the street was “Hit it!” It was in Los Angeles that Kenn started his industrial filtration company, Process Efficiency Products (PEP) with partner George Kelp. Ever the innovator, Kenn created a new niche market for industrial water filtration systems and grew PEP filters into an internationally recognized brand, which afforded him the opportunity to travel the world, a passion that remained throughout his life. Kenn was a mentor to many. While still in his twenties, he led a chapter of AZA, a Jewish organization for teen age boys. A number of those boys, now grown men, stayed in contact with him throughout. During his life Kenn continued to be a mentor. As an entrepreneur, salesman and consultant, he had the ability to see and nurture the potential in others. Again, many of those from his sales and entrepreneurial days still reach out to him. In 1994 he married his second wife, Jacquie, and moved his business to North Carolina. Eventually Kenn sold the business which still exists today. Then, in 2013, he and Jacquie moved to The Villages, FL. Another persona that Kenn maintained since his boys were in nursery school and continued into adulthood in CA, NC and in The Villages was that of Santa. He was a natural with the twinkle in his eye, rosy cheeks, beard, belly and engaging manner he charmed children and adults alike, be it with children on his lap, Santa on the fire truck, or making house calls with gifts for children and grandchildren. While in The Villages Kenn enjoyed playing cribbage, facilitating the Friendly Friday Cribbage group. He was active in the Financial Markets & Investment Group and was founder of the Simply Safe Dividend Group. Kenn enjoyed the arts frequenting the Jazz Lovers and Opera Clubs, as well a number of movie clubs and greatly enjoyed his friends. Kenn, the eldest of four siblings, was the son of Elaine and Sam Latzer. He outlived both his parents as well as his siblings, Jef (Connie), Susie and Maury. He leaves behind his beloved and loving wife, Jacquie Latzer, his children Tony and Josh Latzer (Amy), stepdaughter Jenna Feig (Scott); his grandchildren Kayla and Caroline Latzer, and Allison, Madelyn and Eliza Feig. Kenn often used humor to connect with and uplift those with whom he came in contact. He promised Jacquie to always keep her laughing and he did that up until this chapter of his life ended and his soul was released to begin the next.

Honey, you will see I was right – there is a next chapter!

You are already missed. You are a hard act to follow.