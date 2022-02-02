A message for Commissioner Doug Gilpin

To the Editor:
Consider this an open letter to Commissioner Doug Gilpin.
Good luck on your possible re-election bid!
In doing so please remind Sumter County taxpayers/voters the following true facts of your past record:
2011-You not only voted to hire AMR AMBULANCE Co. you actually made the motion to do so.
2018-You not only voted for the “ROAD AGREEMENT” with the MORSE FAMILY that committed taxpayers paying for Morse’s roads you actually made the motion to do so
2018-You were called before Florida Commission on Ethics to defend a “Conflict of Interest” complaint. You also approved having the Sumter County Attorney representation at this hearing for you at taxpayers expense.
2019-You were part of the 5-0 vote to raise property taxes 25 percent.
Note: Mr. Gilpin do you think the voters want to go back to the Morse influence?
Gilbert Windsor
Village of Bonita