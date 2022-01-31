58 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Monday, January 31, 2022
type here...

Villager vows to stay in race after longtime commissioner decides to seek re-election

By Meta Minton
Commissioner Doug Gilpin

A Villager has vowed to stay in a Sumter County race after a longtime commissioner decided to seek re-election.

Incumbent Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin filed paperwork on Monday with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating he will run for re-election in District 2.

The Lake Panasoffkee Republican has served since 2006 on the commission.

Village of Fenney resident Andrew Bilardello filed paperwork last year indicating he would be seeking the District 2 seat on the commission. However, redistricting in December realigned District 2 and, for the moment, Bilardello is living outside its boundaries. He has said he will move into District 2 if he wins the election.

Andrew Bilardello
Andrew Bilardello

In an interview Monday with Villages-News.com, Bilardello indicated Gilpin’s entry into the race has not deterred his intent to run for the position.

Bilardello currently serves as a supervisor on the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors. He is also active in local Republican politics.

Bilardello and Gilpin will square off in the GOP primary in August.

Two candidates have filed to seek the District 4 Sumter County Commission seat – Jeff Bogue and Billy Bowles. That seat is currently held by Garry Breeden, who has not indicated whether he will run for re-election.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

2020 election results and Biden’s first year in office

A Village of Buttonwood resident says it’s obvious that President Biden has been a disaster in the White House. Read her Letter to the Editor.

Florida’s next surgeon general a charlatan in a white lab coat

A Village of Dunedin resident has been monitoring the confirmation process of Florida’s surgeon general. He has a warning for his fellow Villagers.

Marsha Shearer is an Obama cheerleader and blind to Trump’s accomplishments

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Piedmont resident responds to an Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Contractor should be held liable for destruction of historic tree at 7-Eleven site in The Villages

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of De La Vista resident suggests that a contractor should be held liable for the destruction of an historic tree at a 7-Eleven construction site in The Villages.

Biden is to blame for high oil prices

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, says President Biden is to blame for high oil prices.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos