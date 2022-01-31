Villager vows to stay in race after longtime commissioner decides to seek re-election

A Villager has vowed to stay in a Sumter County race after a longtime commissioner decided to seek re-election.

Incumbent Sumter County Commissioner Doug Gilpin filed paperwork on Monday with the Sumter County Supervisor of Elections Office indicating he will run for re-election in District 2.

The Lake Panasoffkee Republican has served since 2006 on the commission.

Village of Fenney resident Andrew Bilardello filed paperwork last year indicating he would be seeking the District 2 seat on the commission. However, redistricting in December realigned District 2 and, for the moment, Bilardello is living outside its boundaries. He has said he will move into District 2 if he wins the election.

In an interview Monday with Villages-News.com, Bilardello indicated Gilpin’s entry into the race has not deterred his intent to run for the position.

Bilardello currently serves as a supervisor on the Community Development District 12 Board of Supervisors. He is also active in local Republican politics.

Bilardello and Gilpin will square off in the GOP primary in August.

Two candidates have filed to seek the District 4 Sumter County Commission seat – Jeff Bogue and Billy Bowles. That seat is currently held by Garry Breeden, who has not indicated whether he will run for re-election.