80.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Thursday, February 3, 2022
type here...

U.S. Hwy. 27/441 project in Lady Lake shut down after worker’s death

By Meta Minton
John Joseph Terranova
John Joseph Terranova

An inspector from the Occupational Safety and Health Administration was on-site asking questions Thursday as the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening project was shut down after a worker’s death.

John Joseph Terranova, 27, of Leesburg, died after a retaining wall caved in on him and he was buried in rubble at about 4:30 p.m. Wednesday at the site where the bridge over County Road 25 is being dismantled. It took emergency personnel about 10 hours to recover his body from the construction site in Lady Lake.

Terranova was working for the Maylor Foundation Contractors, a subcontractor of Southland Construction, the primary construction company for the U.S. Hwy. 27/441 widening project.

An OSHA insepctor center was with representatives of Maylor Foundation on Thursday at the roadway construction site on U.S. Hwy. 27441 in Lady Lake.
An OSHA inspector, center, was with representatives of Maylor Foundation Contractors on Thursday at the roadway construction site on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

“The Florida Department of Transportation is deeply saddened to hear about the recent incident that took place within the ongoing U.S. 441 road widening project in Lady Lake. The FDOT offers its sincere condolences to the family and friends of the worker involved in this incident. Safety is always the highest priority in everything the FDOT does – not just for motorists, pedestrians, and bicyclists, but for the workers who shape the roadways throughout the state,” said Jessica Ottaviano, Public Information Director for FDOT District Five. 

Emergency personnel were attempting to rescue the trapped worker
Emergency personnel were attempting Wednesday evening to rescue the trapped worker.

She said work on the project has been “paused while investigations continue and crews re-emphasize safety in the work zone.”

Lady Lake Town Manager William Lawrence expressed his gratitude for all of those who were on the scene of the rescue-turned-recovery during those harrowing hours.

I am extremely proud of the teamwork among multiple agencies who responded to this tragic accident. I am extremely proud of the Lady Lake Police and Public Works Department who worked through the night at this tragic scene,” Lawrence said.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Party, party, party

A Village of Fenney resident looks back at history and offers a warning. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Trump still stands tall

A Village of Piedmont resident, in a Letter to the Editor, contends that President Trump’s accomplishments will stand the test of time.

Here’s how to drive in a roundabout

In a Letter to the Editor, a Villager points to a source of information for drivers when it comes to navigating roundabouts.

A message for Commissioner Doug Gilpin

A Village of Bonita resident has a message for a Sumter County commissioner who will be seeking re-election. Read his Letter to the Editor.

The image Trump portrays

A Village of Virginia Trace resident has to respond to a previous Letter to the Editor about former President Trump.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos