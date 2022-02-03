Villager who wrecked golf cart after drinking at Christmas Parade wants statements suppressed

A Villager who wrecked her golf cart after drinking at the Christmas Parade wants statements she gave to law enforcement to be suppressed.

Karen Frances Hackett, 63, of the Village of Liberty Park is facing charges of driving under the influence and disorderly conduct following her arrest Dec. 11 by Sumter County sheriff’s deputies.

The former Rock Island, Ill. resident began drinking the morning of the Christmas Parade at The Villages Polo Fields, according to an arrest report. By 7:30 p.m., disturbed dinners at TooJay’s Gourmet Deli and Sonny’s BBQ watched as Hackett’s golf cart hit a curb at Lake Sumter Landing. The impact knocked Hackett and a female passenger from the golf cart. The passenger suffered scraped knees and was vomiting. She was transported by ambulance to a local hospital.

EMS personnel attempted to assess Hackett’s condition, but she began yelling and cursing, including profanity aimed at President Joe Biden.

An attorney representing Hackett is hoping to have her statements to deputies suppressed, as well as those made by the female passenger in the golf cart. Hackett’s attorney indicates that she had not been read a Miranda Warning before the statements were made.

Among the statements made by Hackett was the exclamation, “I’m not vaccinated!”

The passenger, who had been picked up at about 3 p.m. at Gator’s Dockside, told deputies that Hackett had been “drinking all day.”

Hackett was transported to a local hospital where she was “belligerent” toward a nurse. Hackett was diagnosed with “alcohol intoxication.” Due to her condition, she was not asked to perform field sobriety exercises. However, she provided breath samples that registered .249 and .246 blood alcohol content.

She remains free on bond. Her case is up for a status conference on March 22.