59.1 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Saturday, February 5, 2022
type here...

Attorney general visits with local law enforcement officers in The Villages

By Staff Report

Attorney General Ashley Moody continued the Thin Line Tribute initiative on Friday by paying a visit to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office substation on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Moody met with members of the Lady Lake Police Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the recent expansion of the K-9 programs in both agencies for therapy and high-stress situations.

Attorney General Ashley Moody center is flanked by Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell and Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta
Attorney General Ashley Moody, center, is flanked by Lake County Sheriff Peyton Grinnell, left, and Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta, right.

“Our Thin Line Tribute initiative is designed to honor those on the frontlines of law enforcement day in and day out, but we cannot forget their K-9 partners who stand by their sides to help keep us safe. When an officer is injured or suffers extreme stress because of the intense nature of their duties, K-9s can help them heal. That is why it’s such an honor to meet Lake County’s newest therapy K-9s and learn more about each agencies’ efforts to equip officers to better handle high-stress situations. I know these training K-9 partners will have a positive effect on the Lake County area,” Moody said.

Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta thanked the attorney general for her unwavering support for law enforcement.

“It says a lot when a state official takes the time to visit different law enforcement agencies throughout the state to recognize those who serve the public. It’s gratifying to know that our state leadership has our backs,” Tempesta said.

The sheriff’s office recently saw two dogs complete the Law Enforcement & Multidiscipline Crimes Against Children Therapy Dog Training at Paws & Stripes College through the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. This training teaches dogs how to calm a person in distress, allowing frontline officers to better work with people in high-stress situations. LLPD will also soon receive a new K-9 vehicle and a trained K-9. These new additions now allow frontline officers to have access to a K-9 seven days a week.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

Biden on gun control

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends the President Biden hijacked the recent police killing tragedies in New York City to make a speech on getting tough on crime. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Is it discrimination?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, raises some questions with regard to the sensitive subject of racism.

Paradise (not exactly) Dog Park

A Village of Orange Blossom Gardens resident contends those living on the Historic Side of The Villages deserve a better dog park.

Where are government-issued masks?

A Village of Mallory Square resident is questioning why government-issued N95 masks are not being offered at stores in The Villages. Read her Letter to the Editor.

My American flag will remain at half staff

A Village of Summerhill resident, in a Letter to the Editor, is vowing to fly his flag at half staff.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos