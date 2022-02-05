Attorney general visits with local law enforcement officers in The Villages

Attorney General Ashley Moody continued the Thin Line Tribute initiative on Friday by paying a visit to the Lake County Sheriff’s Office substation on the Historic Side of The Villages.

Moody met with members of the Lady Lake Police Department and Lake County Sheriff’s Office to learn more about the recent expansion of the K-9 programs in both agencies for therapy and high-stress situations.

“Our Thin Line Tribute initiative is designed to honor those on the frontlines of law enforcement day in and day out, but we cannot forget their K-9 partners who stand by their sides to help keep us safe. When an officer is injured or suffers extreme stress because of the intense nature of their duties, K-9s can help them heal. That is why it’s such an honor to meet Lake County’s newest therapy K-9s and learn more about each agencies’ efforts to equip officers to better handle high-stress situations. I know these training K-9 partners will have a positive effect on the Lake County area,” Moody said.

Lady Lake Police Chief Robert Tempesta thanked the attorney general for her unwavering support for law enforcement.

“It says a lot when a state official takes the time to visit different law enforcement agencies throughout the state to recognize those who serve the public. It’s gratifying to know that our state leadership has our backs,” Tempesta said.

The sheriff’s office recently saw two dogs complete the Law Enforcement & Multidiscipline Crimes Against Children Therapy Dog Training at Paws & Stripes College through the Brevard County Sheriff’s Office. This training teaches dogs how to calm a person in distress, allowing frontline officers to better work with people in high-stress situations. LLPD will also soon receive a new K-9 vehicle and a trained K-9. These new additions now allow frontline officers to have access to a K-9 seven days a week.