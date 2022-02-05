Villagers fear worst when alligator attacks small animal at pond at country club

Villagers feared the worst when they witnessed an alligator attacking a small animal at pond at a country club.

Noted Villages shutterbug Sam Boatman got a call at about 11 a.m. Friday that an alligator was “attacking something” at Belle Glade Country Club.

He hopped in his car and was there within minutes. When he arrived, Boatman spotted a large alligator about 8 feet long.

“Lots of bystanders were upset, thinking it was a pet dog. I noticed the raccoon tail through my lens and tried to tell anyone within earshot that it was a raccoon,” Boatman said.

Unfortunately, there were several who did not hear him.

It is part of the circle of life and sometimes hard to see.

It’s also interesting to note that about one third of alligator nests are destroyed by predators – mainly raccoons.