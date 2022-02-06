56.5 F
The Villages
Sunday, February 6, 2022
Biden takes credit for jobs report

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

To watch a man take credit for something he didn’t do is laughable an, in some cases, despicable. A good example is termed stolen valor, where one lies about serving in our military. Another good example was the victory lap President Biden took as he took full credit for the great jobs report that came out Friday. He and his administration had nothing to do with it, and, in fact, the good number came about despite the socialistic efforts of President Biden.
Let’s review: As soon as he entered office he shut down the Keystone pipeline and that eliminated 12,000 jobs with a swipe of his pen.
Then he reinstated most of the job killing, anti-business, regulations which are killing a substantial numbers of jobs.
Review his record number of executive orders that caused the loss of thousands of jobs.
His Build Back Better programs, according to Nobel Prize winning economists, will decimate our economy and drive our businesses and jobs overseas. Thankfully, the Republicans and thoughtful Democrats have stopped those initiatives.
He inherited the infrastructure of a great economy from his predecessor, who developed the greatest economy in the nation’s history. It was stifled by the Coronavirus and was shut down. Now that the virus is waning we are seeing people returning to their jobs. This has nothing to do with Build Back Better or any efforts ascribed to President Biden.
President Biden has been guilty of plagiarism in his past and taking credit for this jobs report is a form of plagiarism.
He’s not fooling thoughtful, knowledgeable people but there is a segment of our society who will believe him no matter what.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

