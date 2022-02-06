New restaurant nears opening date at Mulberry Grove in The Villages

A new restaurant is nearing an opening date at Mulberry Grove in The Villages.

Back Porch will be taking over the former Cody’s Original Roadhouse location near the shopping plaza in the Marion County section of The Villages.

The restaurant has begun interviewing for staff. Those who are interested can begin the application process at https://www.backporchmulberry.com/careers/

An opening date has yet to be announced.

Phillippe Villian and Kevin O’Donnell, owners of Big Fin Seafood Kitchen in Orlando and Russell’s on Lake Ivanhoe, will be operating the Back Porch location in The Villages.