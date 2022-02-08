Lady Lake officials change course on housing development despite traffic concerns

Lady Lake officials have changed course on a proposed housing development despite vehement opposition from neighbors.

The development would include 160 homes on 41 acres off County Road 25, one-eighth of a mile from Southeast 180th Street, also known as the Marion County Road. The homes would be priced in the $300,00 range.

The Lady Lake Commission on Jan. 3 voted 3-2 to nix the development over concerns about heavy traffic on County Road 25. Commissioners Tony Holden, Paul Hannan and Ed Freeman voted against the development. Mayor Jim Rietz and Commissioner Ruth Kussard were in favor of it.

Enter attorney Tara Tedrow of the powerful Lowndes law firm of Orlando. According to her biography on the law firm’s website, Tedrow is “often sought out for high-profile and high-stakes land development projects.” She went before the commission Monday night to make another appeal for the development.

Tedrow delivered a powerful, persuasive presentation, but longtime property owners also took to the podium to fight for their rural way of life which stands in contrast to the development featuring houses crowded on tiny lots.

“It’s up to you all. That’s what it boils down to. It was a nice presentation. It looked pretty. But the density is significant,” said Tim Spratt, a resident of Marion County Road, told the commissioners. His property is adjacent to the proposed housing development.

The No. 1 complaint from neighbors was the increased traffic the development would bring to County Road 25. Those concerns torpedoed the development in January.

However, Tedrow argued that the traffic isn’t the fault of the developer of the project.

“It’s not on the back of the developer to address the traffic concerns. We look to Lake County,” Tedrow said.

She also predicted “astronomical growth in Lake County” in the coming years and said much of it will be driven by concerns about COVID-19.

The town’s Director of Growth Management Thad Carroll pointed out the urgent need for family housing in Lady Lake. He said that many of the people working at jobs in Lady Lake live in communities outside of the town’s limit. He said they are driving into Lady Lake because they cannot afford to live in the town.

Only Commissioner Freeman, a resident of Water Oak, stood by his original vote against the development. Monday night’s vote was 4-1.