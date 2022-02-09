65.3 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 9, 2022
type here...

Lady Lake man arrested after alleged altercation during backyard barbecue

By Meta Minton
Kyle Kennedy
Kyle Kennedy

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and their friends while at a backyard barbecue.

Kyle Andrew Kennedy, 30, who lives at 125 Rosemary Ave., was arrested Saturday night on three counts of battery.

Kennedy had been invited over to a residence to drink and grill steaks, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the course of the evening, Kennedy got into an argument involving his girlfriend. The argument escalated and Kennedy pushed a man down and struck a woman in the ribcage. Kennedy, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, also struck his girlfriend “several times.”

When police arrived on the scene, Kennedy admitted he had “messed up.”

The report noted that “all parties appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

Kennedy was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

The Villages needs more golf courses south of State Road 44

A Village of DeSoto resident contends there has been a boom in the number of houses in The Villages, but the number of golf courses hasn’t kept pace. Read his Letter to the Editor.

What’s going on at The Villages Daily Sun?

A Village of Haciendas of Mission Hills resident is wondering what’s going on at The Villages Daily Sun. Read his Letter to the Editor.

‘Free’ COVID-19 tests courtesy of the Biden White House

Who is paying for all the “free” COVID-19 test kids being mailed to Americans? A reader would like to know. Read his Letter to the Editor.

Rubio helps block appointment of ambassador to fight anti-semitism 

A leader in the Florida Democratic Party blasts U.S. Sen. Marco Rubio for his role in blocking the appointment of an ambassador to fight anti-semitism. 

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s financial connection to China

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of Mallory Square resident warns of House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s financial connection to China.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos