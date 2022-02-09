Lady Lake man arrested after alleged altercation during backyard barbecue

A Lady Lake man was arrested after allegedly attacking his girlfriend and their friends while at a backyard barbecue.

Kyle Andrew Kennedy, 30, who lives at 125 Rosemary Ave., was arrested Saturday night on three counts of battery.

Kennedy had been invited over to a residence to drink and grill steaks, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. During the course of the evening, Kennedy got into an argument involving his girlfriend. The argument escalated and Kennedy pushed a man down and struck a woman in the ribcage. Kennedy, who stands 6 feet 3 inches tall and weighs 250 pounds, also struck his girlfriend “several times.”

When police arrived on the scene, Kennedy admitted he had “messed up.”

The report noted that “all parties appeared to be under the influence of alcohol.”

Kennedy was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $15,000 bond.