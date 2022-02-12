79.1 F
The Villages
Saturday, February 12, 2022
Biden ignored recommendations from military during disastrous Afghanistan withdrawal

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

A report was released Friday by the Pentagon’s high ranking officers, the subject of which was President Biden’s withdrawal from Afghanistan last August. The report was damning as it basically condemned President Biden’s refusal to listen to his military’s recommendations. As we know, the hasty and poorly executed action caused the tragic and unnecessary death of 13 brave soldiers and countless other Americans who were abandoned when President Biden promised no Americans would be left behind. He also abandoned billions of weapons which are now being used by our enemies.
When journalist Lester Holt asked him about this damning report, President Biden said he “rejected” the report, and “never heard…” about the military’s recommendations.
Who do you believe? President Biden has been caught in a number of lies, including a charge of plagiarism and documented lies too numerous to mention here.
The report was carefully constructed and based on the facts at the time.
Simply put, President Biden ignored his military’s plan of withdrawal which would have saved countless lives and billions of dollars of our military equipment, not to mention the world wide embarrassment of such an irrational move, which led to aggressive moves by Russia, China and North Korea. They smell blood in the water as they view the feckless and weak leadership of President Biden.
Fasten your seat belts because we are in for a rough ride under this administration.

Larry Moran
Village of Mallory Square

 

