Saturday, February 12, 2022
Hairdresser in The Villages ordered to strap on alcohol monitor after second DUI

By Meta Minton
Aimee Pauline Kidd

A hairdresser in The Villages has been ordered to strap on an alcohol monitor after her second drunk driving arrest.

Aimee Pauline Kidd, 39, of Lady Lake, remains free on $2,000 bond following her Feb. 4 arrest on a charge of driving under the influence. She had also been arrested in November on a DUI charge after nearly hitting a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. Both times she refused to provide a breath sample.

Due to the second DUI arrest, her bond conditions from her first DUI have been modified. The conditions of her Lake County bond now require that she does not consume or possess alcohol. In order to ensure that happens, she must wear a SCRAM alcohol monitor.

“Like a breathalyzer for the ankle, the SCRAM Continuous Alcohol Monitoring (SCRAM CAM) bracelet provides 24/7 transdermal alcohol testing for hardcore drunk drivershigh-risk alcohol and domestic violence caseloads. By automatically sampling the wearer’s perspiration every 30 minutes, the SCRAM CAM bracelet eliminates testing gaps and encourages accountability. SCRAM CAM not only supports sobriety but also results in higher compliance rates with court orders and increases community safety,” according to the company that operates SCRAM Systems.

Kidd was driving a blue Mazda at 9:45 a.m. Feb. 4 when she pulled into the parking lot of Publix at Southern Trace Plaza in The Villages, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle, its engine was idling and the “strong odor of alcohol” was detected as Kidd was talking on the phone.

Kidd is a graduate of the Tenaj Salon Institute in The Villages.

