Hairdresser arrested on drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza

A hairdresser in The Villages was arrested on a drunk driving charge at Southern Trace Plaza.

Aimee Pauline Kidd, 39, of Lady Lake, was driving a blue Mazda at 9:45 a.m. Friday when she pulled into the parking lot of the grocery store, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. When a deputy approached the vehicle, its engine was idling and the “strong odor of alcohol” was detected as Kidd was talking on the phone.

Kidd, a stylist at Salon Jaylee, refused to perform field sobriety exercises. The deputy read an implied consent form and requested a breath sample. Kidd complained she did not understand the legal “jargon.” She said she wanted a lawyer.

Kidd had been driving the same blue Mazda this past November when she nearly hit a construction barrier on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake. She was arrested on a charge of driving under the influence and her license was suspended.

Kidd is facing a new charge of driving under the influence as well as a new charge of refusal to submit to a breath test. She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center on $2,000 bond.

Kidd is a graduate of the Tenaj Salon Institute in The Villages. She placed in the top ten at the Mrs. America Pageant and the Mrs. Wyoming America.