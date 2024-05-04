72.5 F
The Villages
Saturday, May 4, 2024
We are headed to dictatorship if Trump is elected again

By Letters to the Editor

To the Editor:

Four years ago our beautiful country was a laughing stock with Trump (the first president ever to be involved in many criminal trials). He instructed a Covid-locked down nation to inject ourselves with bleach or a “light source inserted into the body.” He slowed finding a cure and made it – as usual – all about himself.
All Trump says he wants to be is a dictator and ruin our democracy, freeing Jan. 6 convicts that he instructed to “give em hell” and ordering his MAGA lunatics to hang Mike Pence. Enough with this mad man ruining relationships with neighbors of opposing view. We are headed to dictatorship if this lunatic is anywhere near the Oval Office. We ARE much better now than with this perverted, Nazi sympathizer. Wake up, blind cult followers of hate!

Marilyn Howlett
Village of Belle Aire

 

