Villager banned from all Walmart locations after $891 shoplifting spree

By Staff Report
A Villager has been banned from all Walmart locations after a $891 shoplifting spree shortly before Christmas.

Winifred Jane Del Grosso, 79, of the Village of Bonnybrook, will escape prosecution on a charge of theft following her arrest this past December. However, a judge has ordered that the New York native stay out of all Walmart stores.

Del Grosso entered the store at Buffalo Ridge Plaza on Dec. 23 and loaded a shopping cart with more than 100 items including champagne, beer, High Noon hard seltzer, organic raspberries, ribeye steaks, sweet peppers, celestial tea, tortillas, cutlery and pajamas, according to an arrest report from the Sumter County Sheriff’s Office. She pushed the shopping cart out the store’s doors without making any attempt to pay for the merchandise. The incident was captured on surveillance.

