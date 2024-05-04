Congressman Webster announces support for bipartisan bills to aid veterans

Congressman Daniel Webster has announced his support of five bipartisan bills aimed at aiding veterans.

“I am committed to ensuring that those who have already sacrificed so much for this country receive the benefits they were promised when they entered our nation’s service,” said Webster, a Republican who represents The Villages. “I have and will continue to support initiatives that help our nation’s military members get the assistance they need, and improve veteran’s access to education, retraining and employment opportunities. Our veterans and their families sacrifice to defend the freedoms we hold dear, we owe them a debt we can never repay.”

The following bills passed the House of Representatives this week:

· H.R. 3722 – Daniel J. Harvey and Adam Lambert Improving Servicemember Transition to Reduce Veteran Suicide Act, reforms the existing Transition Assistance Program (TAP) to include mental health and suicide prevention, and strengthens the existing Solid Start Program to increase awareness for veterans about the mental health programs available to them.

·H.R. 5914 – Veterans Education Transparency and Training (VETT Act), improves the process for veterans enrolling in higher education by simplifying the educational form requirements and establishes an online resource portal through the Secretary of Veterans Affairs providing information about the training for VA school certifying officials (SCO).

· H.R. 3738 – Veterans Economic Opportunity and Transition Administration Act, establishes a Veterans Economic Opportunity and Transition Administration dedicated to assisting veterans’ transition back into civilian life by administering education, employment, and housing opportunity programs already operated by the Department of Veterans Affairs.

· H.R. 1767 – Student Veteran Benefit Restoration Act, restores VA education benefits for student veterans in cases where the VA determined the student veteran was unable to complete the course or program because of school closure or the program was determined ineligible for VA education benefits.

· H.R. 4016 – Veteran Fraud Reimbursement Act, requires the VA to reissue benefits in the event of fraud by a fiduciary before making a determination of negligence on the part of the VA.