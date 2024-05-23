90.6 F
The Villages
Thursday, May 23, 2024
Customer allegedly steals 150 rounds of ammunition at Shooters World

By Staff Report
Alec Nissel
Alec Nissel

A shooting range customer has been tracked down after allegedly stealing 150 rounds of ammunition at Shooters World in The Villages.

Alec Nissel, 28, of Ocala, was arrested this past week on a warrant charging him with theft.

Nissel was at Shooters World at Brownwood on March 29 when he was caught on surveillance placing a box containing 150 rounds of Geco DTZ .223 Reminginton ammunition into a black duffel bag, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. The ammunition was valued at $149.

He walked out of Shooters World and went to his white Chevrolet Tahoe and drove away.

Shooters World staffers were able to recognize Nissel in the surveillance footage, as he had provided a copy of his driver’s license when he signed liability waivers to use the shooting range.

The arrest report noted that Nissel is already on probation on a charge of grand theft.

