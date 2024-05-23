Webster’s bootlicking is obvious and he has to go

To the Editor:

Very ironic that a lawmaker like U.S. Rep. Daniel Webster who prides himself on being a “law and order” supporter can complain about there being no crime when it comes to President Trump. Really? Then why is there a trial at all? Did they just make up these laws just for him?

And a witch hunt? If this would be Joe (or even Hunter) Biden on trial, Webster would be foaming at the mouth to throw the book at them. Laws are on the books for reasons, and we don’t get to pick and choose which ones are really “not hurting” anyone.

Webster’s bootlicking is obvious to all and he has got to go.

Phillip Sutton

Village of Belle Aire