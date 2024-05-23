90.8 F
Wildwood Police Department announces special enforcement initiative

By Staff Report

The Wildwood Police Department will join in a U.S. Department of Transportation Highway Safety Traffic Administration initiative to crack down on drivers not wearing their safety belts over the Memorial Day holiday week with high-visibility enforcement efforts. The National Safety Belt Campaign runs through June 2.

The Wildwood Police Department is reminding drivers “that safety belts save lives and it’s the law to wear it” during the Click It or Ticket” campaign. Buckling up is the simplest thing you can do to eliminate injury and potential death in a collision. We unfortunately see the consequences way too often when drivers and passengers choose not to be belted and there’s loss of life.

In 2023, the national average of seat belt usage was 91.9 percent.

One of the focuses of this campaign in addition to enforcement operations will be to educate drivers that: 1) all front passengers must be belted, 2) children under 18 years of age must be restrained no matter where they sit in a vehicle, and 3) small children are required to be in safety seats. Wildwood Police Department offers free and fitted child safety seats, while supplies last.

For more information on “Click It or Ticket” visit NHTSA.gov/ClickIt.

