Thursday, May 23, 2024
Woman involved in ‘satanic ritual’ pulled out from under bulldozer by friend

By Staff Report
Maritza Lynn Vandepol
Michael Tazzetto
A woman who had been involved in a bizarre “satanic ritual” was pulled from underneath a bulldozer by a friend.

Maritza Lynn Vandepol, 46, who is homeless, was arrested Wednesday afternoon after stealing $262 in merchandise from Dollar General on U.S. Hwy. 27/441, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. Vandepol and her male companion, 50-year-old Michael Tazzetto, had been caught on surveillance in the incident.

Police were already aware of the pair as officers had earlier responded to a call in which they found Tazzetto pulling Vandepol out from underneath a bulldozer where she had been performing “a satanic ritual” by “bathing herself in feces,” the report said. They were not arrested in that incident.

Tazzetto, who is also homeless, had previously been banned from Dollar General. An employee asked five times that he leave, but Tazzetto. When he was taken into custody by police he was found to be in possession of two glass pipes for smoking methamphetamine.

Vandepol, who was arrested last year on a trespassing charge, was booked at the Lake County Jail on a charge of theft. She was later released on her own recognizance.

Tazzetto, a native of Long Island, was arrested on charges of trespassing and possession of drug paraphernalia. He was also booked at the jail and released on his own recognizance.

