A Villagers for Trump event with Gov. Ron DeSantis which had been set for this Saturday has been pushed back until March.

The governor had a scheduling conflict, therefore his appearance at the Villagers for Trump event will be held in March at Eisenhower Recreation Center. The date is yet to be determined.

This Saturday, the Villagers for Trump Rally will feature a movie with Trevor Loudon. The movie is, “Enemies Within the Church.” For more information, visit https://villagersfortrump.org/