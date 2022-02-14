DUI suspect nabbed after hitting 115 mph in Lexus on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

A drunk driving suspect was nabbed after hitting 115 miles per hour in a silver Lexus on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Kevin Perez, 37, of Kissimmee, was behind the wheel of the vehicle at about 10:30 p.m. Friday on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Lake Ella Road when he was caught on radar traveling at 80 mph in a 45 mph zone, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. The officer began pursuing the Lexus which accelerated to 115 mph. Fruitland Park police officers joined in the pursuit when it reached their jurisdiction.

During a traffic stop, it became apparent the Trinidad native had been drinking.

Perez struggled through field sobriety exercises and provided breath samples that measured .188 and .187 blood alcohol content. He was booked at the Lake County Jail and released after posting $1,000 bond. He was also issued a ticket for speeding.