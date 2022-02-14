New company wins contract for cleanup of algae and weeds at ponds in The Villages

A new company has won a contract for cleanup of algae and weeds at ponds in The Villages.

The Project Wide Advisory Committee on Monday agreed to award a contract for aquatic weed control to Solitude Lake Management LLC.

Solitude beat out current supplier of those services, Clarke Aquatic Management. Solitude submitted a unit price of $35 per month per acre, while Clarke submitted a price of $63.80 per month per acre.

Services include the chemical and herbicidal treatment of all ponds and retention areas to keep them clear of any exotic and/or nuisance species of aquatic submersed, floating and/or emergent plant, algae, weeds or any other type of unsightly and or nuisance vegetation based on a set application schedule as decided by District Property Management.