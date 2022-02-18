81.1 F
The Villages
Friday, February 18, 2022
Wildwood police track down woman who allegedly waved gun during dispute

By Meta Minton
Rose Labriya Nykea
Wildwood police have tracked down a woman who allegedly waved a gun during a dispute last year at Kamal’s Mini Mart.

Rose Labriya Nykea, 26, of Wildwood, was arrested last week on a warrant charging her with improper exhibition of a firearm.

Nykea entered Kamal’s Mini Mart on Kilgore Street on the night of Dec. 23 and was captured on surveillance removing the gun from her waistline, according to an arrest report from the Wildwood Police Department. She “made an exaggerated motion of pulling the slide back and chambering a round into the chamber/barrel,” the officer wrote in the report. The firearm was “clearly visible” and had “an extended magazine.” She got into the passenger side of a vehicle and left before police arrived on the scene.

She was booked at the Sumter County Detention Center and released after posting $1,000.

