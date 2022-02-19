Louise Goodman

Louise “Mimi” Goodman, age 90, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loved ones at her home on January 25,2022. Mimi was born on February 15,1931 in Atlanta. She was a lifelong Atlanta resident until relocating to The Villages in 2003. She was introduced to The Villages through a line dancing event. Mimi was a loving mother and grandmother who left a lasting impression on everyone blessed to know her. She enjoyed line dancing, pickleball and shopping. She was a beloved and enthusiastic member of the Georgia club. She was fun-loving, quick-witted, and a lively world traveler. Mimi is survived by daughter, Kim Wilder and husband, Scott, of The Villages; son, Kirk and wife, Sandy, of LaGrange, Georgia. Grandchildren include April, Jennifer, Erin and Chad. Great-grandchildren include Hope, Savannah, Madison and Everett.

A Christian burial took place with family on February 1. A celebration of life, welcome to all friends, will be held on February 26th at 11:00 a.m. at the Savannah Center in The Villages. Reception to follow.