The afternoon concert series Friday at Savannah Center will feature the music of Karen Carpenter.

Villager Diana Arlt will be performing from 2 to 3 p.m. Doors open at 1:30 p.m.

Tickets are $4 per person and are on sale at all regional recreation centers. The event is for Villages residents and guests with guest ID cards.

To allow for adequate social distancing, chairs will be spaced far apart with theater-style seating.