Joseph Carl Wittmann passed away on February 6, 2022 at Trinity Springs memory care facility in Oxford, FL. He was 91. Born in Eggertsville, NY later residing in Amherst, NY until retiring to Summerfield, FL in 1997. Joe served in the Navy and briefly at Bell Aerospace, where he met his late wife Joan D. Wittmann (Sorci). He also owned and operated a food store on Buffalo’s East Side and later a liquor store. He ended his working career at the Erie County Water Authority. After Joan’s passing in 2006, he spent the majority of his remaining years with his partner, Jeannette Stotlemyer. He was the child of Joseph Wittmann and Rosa Wittmann (Binner). Joe and Joan were married for 48 years. Survivors include: a daughter, Deborah W. Pfenninger (Paul Pfenninger) residing in Estes Park, CO; a son, Joseph C. Wittmann, Jr. M.D.(former spouse Donna M. Wittmann) residing in Amherst, NY; grandfather of Joey, Christopher, and Mark Wittmann and Benjamin and Brian Pfenninger. He will be interned in a private ceremony at Florida National Cemetery.