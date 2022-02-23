62.4 F
The Villages
Subscribe
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
type here...

Joseph Carl Wittmann

By Staff Report

Joseph Carl Wittmann passed away on February 6, 2022 at Trinity Springs memory care facility in Oxford, FL. He was 91. Born in Eggertsville, NY later residing in Amherst, NY until retiring to Summerfield, FL in 1997. Joe served in the Navy and briefly at Bell Aerospace, where he met his late wife Joan D. Wittmann (Sorci). He also owned and operated a food store on Buffalo’s East Side and later a liquor store. He ended his working career at the Erie County Water Authority. After Joan’s passing in 2006, he spent the majority of his remaining years with his partner, Jeannette Stotlemyer. He was the child of Joseph Wittmann and Rosa Wittmann (Binner). Joe and Joan were married for 48 years. Survivors include: a daughter, Deborah W. Pfenninger (Paul Pfenninger) residing in Estes Park, CO; a son, Joseph C. Wittmann, Jr. M.D.(former spouse Donna M. Wittmann) residing in Amherst, NY; grandfather of Joey, Christopher, and Mark Wittmann and Benjamin and Brian Pfenninger. He will be interned in a private ceremony at Florida National Cemetery.

More Headlines
Stories in and around The Villages, Florida

Get Our Daily Emails

Headlines
The Villages, Florida

Letters to the Editor
Opinions submitted by residents in and around The Villages

It’s not about Trump!

In a Letter to the Editor, a faithful Villages-News.com reader contends that his belief is that President Trump rose at a time in history when America needed his presence. But does the country still need him?

Show some respect for your neighbors

In a Letter to the Editor, a Village of St. Catherine resident implores the dog walkers to show some respect for their neighbors.

Is war in the Ukraine aimed at covering up Hunter Biden’s misdeeds?

A Village of Santiago resident, in a Letter to the Editor, offers a theory about the eagerness for conflict in Ukraine.

Marsha’s left-wing socialist ideology

A Village of Mallory Square resident contends Columnist Marsha Shearer distorted many facts in a recent opinion piece and suspects she misrepresented the facts to promote her “left-wing socialist ideology.”

She is still at it

A Village of Piedmont resident offers a rebuttal to a recent Opinion piece from Villager Marsha Shearer.

Photos
The Villages, Florida

About The VillagesAround FloridaBreaking NewsBusinessCommunity EventsCrimeEntertainmentFeatured VideoGolfHealthLetters to the EditorMovie ReviewsNewsNewsletterObituariesOpinionsPhotosSoftballSportsTown Square EntertainmentVillagers' Golf CartsVillagers' Photos