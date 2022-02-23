84.3 F
The Villages
Wednesday, February 23, 2022
Man on bicycle arrested after riding in construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441

By Meta Minton
Matthew Dale Thomas Gills
A man on a bicycle was arrested after riding in a construction zone on U.S. Hwy. 27/441 in Lady Lake.

Matthew Dale Thomas Gills, 26, who is homeless, was riding a bicycle without a headlight or rear light at about 8 p.m. Monday in the area of U.S. Hwy. 27/441 at Hartsock Sawmill Road, according to an arrest report from the Lady Lake Police Department. He was traveling south in the closed construction area of the roadway, riding against northbound traffic.

He was found to be in possession of 1.5 grams of methamphetamine as well as a glass smoking pipe. He was taken into custody and booked at the Lake County Jail on $3,000 bond.

